Calls from a south Santa Rosa Target store Tuesday night about a man with a handgun resulted in the arrest of an Arizona man, Santa Rosa police said Wednesday.

The callers said the man was walking around the store and they could see he had a gun tucked into his clothing. Several officers went to the Santa Rosa Avenue business about 9:30 p.m. and stopped Lance Dickison, 26, as he was leaving.

Dickison was carrying a .45‑caliber semi‑automatic, police said in a news release. Because he was a convicted felon he was arrested on having a loaded gun in public and being a felon with a gun.

The man was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

