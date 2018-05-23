Driving with an open bottle of bourbon in his car, a suspected drunken driver was arrested late Tuesday night after a police pursuit from Santa Rosa to Petaluma, according to Santa Rosa police.

Rohnert Park resident Raymond Castro, 46, initially was speeding on Sebastopol Road when an officer tried to stop him about 10:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Sgt. Dan Marincik said Wednesday.

The driver instead headed for southbound Highway 101. With patrol cars behind him trying to get him to stop, the driver stayed within the speed limit or below while continuing south. When the chase reached Petaluma, CHP officers took the pursuit lead and a spike strip set out near the East Washington Avenue exit popped the tires of the silver Toyota Celica.

The car slowed to a stop near the Lakeville Highway exit. Officers approached the car with guns and other non‑lethal weapons drawn and a police dog on hand. They ordered him out and after a few minutes the man complied, Marincik said.

Officers determined Castro was intoxicated. They also found a bottle of Makers Mark bourbon in the sedan, the sergeant said. Castro was arrested on suspicion of DUI, evading an officer, being on probation for a prior DUI conviction and violating parole and probation, police said.

Officers booked him into the Sonoma County Jail.

