A Carlsbad man died Tuesday in Napa County, the second fatal crash victim in the county in four days, according to the CHP.

The impact from the 5:45 p.m. crash on Highway 128 killed the 48‑year‑old man and caused major injuries to passenger Mary Merlino, 45, of Sacramento.

The two were headed east on the rural highway and were just south of Lake Berryessa when the driver lost control of his 2016 Chevrolet Camaro, the CHP said. The Camaro, going at a “high rate of speed,” left the highway and hit a tree.

Merlino was flown by CHP helicopter to the trauma center at Kaiser Medical Center in Vacaville.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.

On Saturday night a San Francisco man, 28, died when his Uber ride was hit by a another car on Highway 29 in Yountville. The man and his wife had hired the driver to take them to dinner for the one‑year anniversary. CHP officers are investigating what led to the head‑on collision.

Also on Saturday a Sonoma man died in an ATV crash in Schellville.

