CHP officers focusing on speeding drivers along Lakeville Highway issued almost four dozen citations Tuesday along the busy, rural route.

The 45 citations included one for a driver going 88 mph — the fastest speed detected in the four‑hour effort, CHP Sgt. Al Capurro said.

“It’s historically been one of Sonoma County’s most dangerous roadways and we are going to continue these increased enforcement efforts to address this issue the best we possibly can,” CHP Sgt. Al Capurro said.

“We’ve been having a lot of complaints from citizens of people speeding, passing over double yellow lines,” Capurro said.

The latest Lakeville Highway fatal crash happened April 24, just inside Petaluma city limits. That early morning, six‑vehicle collision killed a distinguished marine biologist on her way from Bodega Bay to the University of California, Davis.

At the northern end, the route starts with city lanes and 45 mph zone and extends south into a 55 mph limit and two lanes with no dividing barrier. The CHP jurisdiction includes sweeping turns and straightaways lined by stretches of large eucalyptus trees as the highway cuts through old south county farm and ranch lands. At the south end, Lakeville ends at Highway 37 where the route branches out to Marin, Solano and Napa counties, making it a popular alternative to Highway 101.

In the last few decades there have been dozens of fatal and major‑injury crashes, often involving speeding or impaired drivers.

On Tuesday, five officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars worked a few hours during the morning commute and a few hours later in the morning. One officer used a lidar speed reader and reported to officers waiting up ahead which vehicles they should stop.

The added enforcement will include more officers on the highway during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Capurro said.

Typically, one officer patrols the greater area and might right about five tickets in a four‑hour period, according to the CHP.

