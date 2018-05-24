Two people were arrested Wednesday by the Santa Rosa Police Department as part of an investigation into an alleged methamphetamine distribution ring, authorities said.

Sergio Arroyo, 33, of Santa Rosa was arrested on complaints of possession for sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy and maintaining a residence for the purposes of narcotics trafficking. A woman, Juana Jimenez, was booked for conspiracy to distribute narcotics, police said. Detectives did not list an age or hometown for her.

Detectives in April obtained a search warrant for Arroyo’s house in the 1300 block of Zachary Place as they suspected it was the base of a drug operation.

Arroyo was arrested in front of his house as he got into his car Wednesday, police said. Detectives found about 1 pound of meth in the car and another pound in his bedroom, along with packaging and scales associated with drug trafficking.

Jimenez was arrested as she rode in vehicle that was stopped near Arroyo’s house. A large sum of cash was found in the car, police said.

