A renewed search was planned Thursday for a missing San Mateo man who fell off the rocks into the ocean at Salt Point State Park on Wednesday afternoon, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Li Shen Su, 65, was heading out to fish with four friends when he slipped on the rocks south of Gerstle Cove and fell into the ocean around 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

His friends were unable to find him in the water, but they had no cell phone coverage and had to hike back to their car and drive to Fort Ross State Park about seven miles away to alert a ranger.

The sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, launched an immediate search, joined by state park personnel, the U.S. Coast Guard and sheriff’s deputies, to no avail.

An aerial search was continuing Thursday, as heavy surf was an obstacle in the ocean, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

