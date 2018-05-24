(1 of ) In this Friday, May 18, 2018, photo released by The Marine Mammal Center shows an endangered fin whale found under a bridge in the estuary near Jack London Square in Oakland, Calif. The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito says it plans to tow the giant carcass to Angel Island State Park so that scientists can perform a necropsy to determine the cause of death. (Helen Keohane/The Marine Mammal Center via AP)
(2 of ) Silvester Silva of Oakland fishes in the Oakland estuary, near the carcass of a baby whale which washed up at the construction of the Embarcadero Road bridge in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, May 18, 2018. Marine experts say a dead whale was found partially submerged under a bridge in the estuary near Oakland's Jack London Square.(Laura A. Oda/San Jose Mercury News via AP)
(3 of ) In this May 9, 2018 photo provided by the Marine Mammal Center, is a 44-foot adult female gray whale carcass seen on Sand Springs Beach at Angel Island State Park, Calif., with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. Marine experts say a dead gray whale found in the San Francisco Bay appears to have died from blunt-force trauma from a ship. It's the third gray whale found dead in the San Francisco Bay since March, when a gray whale that died of malnutrition was found on Angel Island. Another died last month after an orca attacked it and it then got entangled in fishers' nets. (The Marine Mammal Center via AP)
(4 of ) In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo provided by the Marine Mammal Center, is a 44-foot adult female gray whale carcass seen on Sand Springs Beach at Angel Island State Park, Calif. Marine experts say a dead gray whale found in the San Francisco Bay appears to have died from blunt-force trauma from a ship. It's the third gray whale found dead in the San Francisco Bay since March, when a gray whale that died of malnutrition was found on Angel Island. Another died last month after an orca attacked it and it then got entangled in fishers' nets. (The Marine Mammal Center via AP)