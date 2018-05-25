With a broad range of music, from folksy blues by Pony Bradshaw to the electronic rock trio LANY -- out touring the festival circuit in support of its new single, “Super Far,” the festival drew music lovers from all over, including younger fans from Southern California.

Reilly O’Brien, 22, of Los Angeles came up to spend the day at BottleRock with her brother Nick, 19, who lives in Modesto.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Muse and The Chainsmokers. Earth Wind and Fire is good, too, but we weren’t born in their time,” said Nick O’Brien.

All three of those bands played Friday, just a small sample of the 80 acts scheduled over the three days of BottleRock.

“I think this a good venue, clean and with a very relaxed atmosphere, not like the normal rock festival, more like an upscale fair,” Nick O’Brien added.

Anna Garcia, 23, and Holly Shose, 24, both servers at a San Diego shushi restaurant, enjoyed the festival not only for the music atmosphere, but also for wide array of sophisti”cated food, wine, brews and cocktails.

“I’m just here for alcohol and music,” Shose said with a sly grin.

While the sky was overcast overhead, a festive mood prevailed. Lead singer Luke Spiller of The Struts, led the crowd in a raucous sing-along of the group’s “Bet Your Money on Me,” with the fans supplying all of the song’s “Oh Yeahs!”

Gray skies and scattered drizzle couldn’t keep music fans from streaming in the gates of the Napa Valley Expo grounds Friday morning for the opening day of the 6th annual BottleRock festival.

The party got off to a solid start with bands taking each of the festival’s four music stages promptly at noon, including Sebastopol’s popular America singer-songwriter David Luning and RIVVRS, aka Brandon Zahursky, a singer and songwriter who lived and worked in Napa Valley for several years.

Big names scheduled for evening shows Friday include Muse and The Chainsmokers. The festival closes Sunday night with Bruno Mars.

Today’s forecast includes a high of 65, a low of 51 and a 20 percent chance of rain, festival publicist Monty Sanders said. The weather is expected to get increasingly warmer during the three-day festival, with highs in the 80s.

Attendance is expected to rival last year’s count of 40,000 a day.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.