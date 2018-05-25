Two homeless men were arrested Thursday in two separate, unrelated stabbings on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa, with the latest attack coming early Thursday near a small homeless encampment west of Roseland, near the intersection of North Wright Road and Sebastopol Road.

Officers were called out at 6:25 a.m. to the trailside encampment, where police said a man had been stabbed several times in the torso and arms. The victim was not cooperative with police and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Detectives recovered bloody clothing and knife used in the crime, police said. After a short search, officers arrested Benny Frank Gonzales, a 46-year-old homeless man, on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.

Hours later, detectives arrested Robert James Glosser, a 38-year-old homeless man, on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon and probation violations for a April 24 stabbing on the trail, police said.

That attack occurred about two miles to the west, at the large homeless camp has overtaken Joe Rodota Trail behind the Dollar Tree store in Roseland. The victim had suffered a stab wound to his back, with a piece of the knife blade lodged inside him. He was taken to a local hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Roseland encampment has grown to more than 100 people, many of them former residents of a two-year-old camp that county officials allowed county land until the third week of April, when it was cleared out.

The newer camp on the trail, owned and operated by Sonoma County Regional Parks, is set for eviction next week.

Before Thursday, detectives working on the earlier stabbing had identified Glosser as a suspect, but had not been able to locate him, police said.

Glosser’s attorney called police on Thursday and arranged a meeting with detectives to get a statement. He was later taken into custody, police said.

