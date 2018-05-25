The CHP will establish a DUI checkpoint Sunday at an undisclosed location in an unincorporated area of Lake County.

The patrol also will be checking for unlicensed drivers at the checkpoint, which will occur during the Memorial Day weekend when many travelers will be heading toward Clear Lake.

The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.