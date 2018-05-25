A 25-year-old Santa Rosa man suspected of assaulting his girlfriend before fleeing police with their two young children — throwing the youngsters over a fence at one point — remained jailed Friday after his arrest on more than a dozen suspected felony violations, including child endangerment and domestic violence, authorities said.

Juan Luis Tovar was being held with bail set at $1 million, the result of violence that erupted shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on Corby Avenue near Hearn Avenue, Santa Rosa police said. The incident unfolded after the children’s mother called for help, saying Tovar had attacked her repeatedly and had a firearm inside the apartment, police said. She said he had punched and struck her with a blunt object, dragged her by her hair and put her in a choke hold before police arrived. He reportedly ripped her phone out of her hand while she reporting the incident, then ran back inside, barricading the door once officers arrived, police said.

The woman also reported that two children, ages 3 and 6, were inside, and that Tovar had made “vague threats” of harm against them, authorities said.

Police made repeated attempts to persuade him to leave the apartment over a period of about 25 minutes, then saw him escape out a back door with the two children. He reportedly threw them over a back fence before jumping himself and fleeing.

Tovar was still holding the younger of the children when officers surrounded him several doors down the road, but he refused to comply with orders until one officer grabbed him and wrestled him to the ground, where Tovar was handcuffed, police said. Neither he nor the children were hurt, authorities said.

The firearm was later found inside the apartment, along with ammunition and a high-capacity magazine, police said.

The adult victim had minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment police said.

Tovar was arrested on a variety of charges that included assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, domestic violence, child endangerment and weapons charges.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

