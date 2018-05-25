At least one person died in a two-vehicle collision on Bennett Valley Road just outside Santa Rosa on Friday morning, one of multiple crashes on rain-slicked roadways around the region, emergency responders said.

Authorities closed a stretch of Bennett Valley Road between Yulupa Avenue and Grange Road in the wake of the 7:49 a.m. crash at Carrithers Road, which left a vehicle overturned on its side, according to initial reports.

The collision was one of multiple, mostly property-damage-only crashes throughout the morning commute.

Check back later for more on this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.