(1 of ) In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
(2 of ) In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo provided by teacher Aina Akamu, Akamu, at left, takes a photo with his students, Shyann Tamura, center, and Shyanne Akiona, right, at their school campus in Pahala, Hawaii. Kau High and Pahala Elementary School were covered in ash that spewed out of a Hawaii volcano explosion and drifted down into their small and rural town. School officials have been handing out ash-filtering face masks. (Aina Akamu via AP)
(4 of ) This Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo provided by Aina Akamu shows gray ash covering the green tennis courts of a school in Pahala, Hawaii. Kau High and Pahala Elementary School were covered in ash that spewed out of a Hawaii volcano explosion and drifted down into their small and rural town. School officials have been handing out ash-filtering face masks. (Aina Akamu via AP)
(5 of ) This May 23, 2018, Satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe shows lava coming out of fissures caused by Kilauea volcano, running towards the Puna coast, lower right, along Malama Ki Forest Reserve recreation area in Pahoa, Hawaii. Puna Geothermal Venture, a geothermal energy plant is seen at upper middle. The Leilani Estates neighborhood, where the volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks, is seen at center left part. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)