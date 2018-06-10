Today we’re talking about Trione-Annadel State Park, that magnificent stretch of hills and dales where, if a runner, hiker, horseman or mountain biker starts in Howarth and enters through Spring Lake, he or she can do at least 15 miles on pathways before emerging in Kenwood.

(Of course, as armchair jockeys are quick to point out, then they have to get home.)

I am aware I am preaching to the choir here because most of you already know what an asset this is to our area. It is the most-used park in this part of Northern California, closing in on 150,000 visits a year to its 5,500 acres.

All that love comes with some problems, as Supervising Ranger Neill Fogarty points out. One, of course, is abuse — physical abuse to the fields and forests by those who would “make new trails,” daredevils who sometimes fail to abide by the old rules of kindergarten to “play nicely with others,” and financial abuse from the hundreds, maybe thousands, of people each year who don’t pay the toll.

The appreciative ones, according to Fogarty, pay up at the Channel Drive entrance, and many park visitors have annual park passes, but there are the inevitable freeloaders, their mission made easier by the fact the park can entered from so many populated areas — not only Santa Rosa, Kenwood and Bennett Ridge but all borders in between. Many nearby homeowners can walk into the park from their neighborhood.

The wildfires of last year took their toll. Some 3,100 acres, about two-thirds of the park, were burned over. The good news is that virtually all the trails are open again, although with some restrictions in certain areas for horses.

The open park, filled with people once more, is, as Fogarty points out, a classic example of nature’s ability to heal itself — so much better at it, I might point out, than our species, which doesn’t have deep enough roots, or built-in escape plans.

Fogarty, taking the long view and exhibiting the kind of understanding of nature that makes people want to be park rangers, points out that the fires “did the park a lot of good. With the spring rains, the wildflowers are amazing.”

It’s not the weather, the winds or the flames that are the biggest threats. It’s the traffic. Parks like this need friends, which is why, three years ago, an organization that calls itself just that, Friends of Trione-Annadel, was organized. Its membership represents the spectrum of usage — hikers and horsemen, runners, mountain bikers — everyone from the casual stroller to the dedicated botanist and naturalist on the prowl to catalog a new plant. Or mushroom. Or moss.

The possibilities are endless.

There are even those, I am told, who go to look for snakes.

…

THE FRIENDS are planning a benefit dinner June 30 at the Friedman Center where they will hear all the good reasons that such a place needs support. And they will undoubtedly hear a little about how this great gift to the Valley of the Moon and its neighbors came to be.

There are three names that are to be written large in the park’s life story — Hutchinson, Coney and Trione.

An immigrant Irishman named Samuel Hutchinson bought the southwest portion of Rancho Los Guilucos, the old Mexican land grant, in 1871, and named it, legend says, for his eldest daughter Annie.