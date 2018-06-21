Mail-order weed? You betcha!

With nationwide marijuana legalization in Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up differently there than the way it was established in nine U.S. states that have similarly broad legalization. Age limits, government involvement in distribution and sales, and access to banking are some big discrepancies.

And, yes, Canadians will be able to order cannabis online and have it delivered through the mail — something that's illegal in the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that marijuana will be legal in Canada on Oct. 17. In the meantime, its provinces and cities are working out issues concerning regulations.

Here's what to expect:

GOVERNMENT-RUN STORES

It's up to the provinces and territories to determine how to handle distribution, and they're taking a variety of approaches.

Ontario plans to open up to 150 stores run by its Liquor Control Board — a model of public ownership that is unusual in the U.S. No state owns marijuana retail outlets, though the tiny Washington state town of North Bonneville has one city-owned pot shop.

British Columbia is planning for a mix of public and privately owned stores, while Newfoundland and Saskatchewan will have only private pot shops. In some remote areas where stand-alone marijuana stores might not be economically feasible, including in the Northwest Territories, cannabis could be sold at existing liquor stores.

Just like U.S. states, the provinces also differ on home-growing, with many allowing up to four plants and others, including Quebec, barring it.

And rather than a minimum age of 21, as U.S. states have set to match the age for alcohol consumption, Canada's federal minimum age to use marijuana will be 18. However, most provinces are opting for 19, which also is the drinking age in most places.

The varying approaches make the provinces something of a laboratory for other countries to determine the best ways to legalize, said Matt Gray, founder and chief executive of Herb, a Toronto-based news and social media platform for the pot industry.

PRICING AND TAXES

Whether run by the government or private entities, the stores in Canada will obtain their marijuana from federally licensed growers. The government also will set a minimum price.

Canada's finance ministers have pegged it at about $10 per gram, but the Yukon minister in charge of marijuana says the government there hopes to displace more of the illegal market by setting the base price at $8.

The federal government wants to tax legal marijuana at either $1 per gram or one-tenth of a product's price, whichever is greater, plus federal and provincial sales taxes. It's likely to be less than the taxes imposed in states.

Washington state's marijuana tax rate is 37 percent, plus state and local sales taxes. In California, licensed pot businesses are blaming total tax rates that can approach 50 percent for driving people back into the black market.

The Canadian government agreed to give provinces and territories 75 percent of the tax revenue.

BANKING

Canada's cannabis businesses have a massive advantage over their American counterparts: access to banks.

Because the drug is still illegal under U.S. law, major banks have been loath to do business with the industry, even in legal marijuana states.

U.S. Treasury Department data show a slow increase in the number of banks and credit unions maintaining accounts for marijuana businesses, with 411 reporting such accounts last spring.