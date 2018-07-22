Affordable housing and the high cost of living are the top concerns for Sonoma County voters, who also cited homelessness and traffic congestion as problems that are growing worse, according to The Press Democrat Poll.

Just over three-fourths of respondents to the recent telephone survey said traffic jams have worsened in recent years, while 75 percent said the same thing about homelessness and 74 percent voiced worry over the cost of living.

More than two-thirds (67 percent) cited the diminishing stock of housing they can afford.

When poll respondent Alyssa Bridges moved from Philadelphia to Sonoma County two years, she experienced “sticker shock” over rents that were about $500 a month higher here. She felt fortunate, she said, to find a place in Camp Meeker for herself, her boyfriend and her sons, Sean, 11, and Jason, 8, at $1,900 a month.

A month after the October fires, the landlord said he wasn’t going to renew her lease, most likely, she surmised, because he intended to raise the rent.

“I was really stressed,” said Bridges, 48.

She found a three-bedroom house on a hill in Monte Rio for $2,000. She saves money because she’s not paying for air-conditioning in the summer or heating all winter long, as she had back East.

A majority of respondents (54 percent) said the county is going in the right direction versus 29 percent who said it was on the wrong track and 17 percent who said they did not know.

Given an open-ended chance to name the most pressing issues facing the county, homelessness and the behavior of homeless people combined was cited by 35 percent of respondents and the same number cited high rents, while 31 percent named the cost of home ownership.

Rebuilding after the fires (18 percent), road conditions (17 percent) and jobs and the economy (14 percent) ranked next on the list of issues.

Crime and drugs were noted as issues by just 10 percent of respondents, while taxes, growth, sidewalk tent encampments, cannabis and winery expansion were among 17 issues cited in single digits.

On the positive side, a large majority of voters (40 percent) said the local economy had improved or held steady (30 percent), a trend confirmed by an economist who noted that rising costs are a consequence of a healthy marketplace.

Rising rents and home prices, in turn, tend to thwart efforts to reduce homelessness, advocates say, because the current county strategy is predicated on getting people into permanent housing.

On a scale of one (poor) to five (excellent), nearly 70 percent rated the quality of life in Sonoma County at the high end, with 26 percent at five and 43 percent at four. A total of 31 percent rated life quality at one to three.

Forty-one percent of respondents said quality of life in the county had gotten worse in recent years, 43 percent said it had stayed the same and only 13 percent said it had improved.

David Binder, whose San Francisco-based research firm conducted the poll for the newspaper, said he saw no contradiction between the positives and negatives expressed by respondents.

“Most people believe Sonoma County is one of the best places in the country to live,” he said, citing great weather, friendly people and good restaurants among the attractions.