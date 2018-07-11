A 23-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of driving under the influence for the third time in two months after he was found passed out in his car off Highway 101 with a beer bottle in his hand, the CHP said.

Israel Orozco Castellanos was in the passenger seat of a black Ford Mustang, which an officer found about 1:30 p.m. pulled over on the right shoulder of the southbound freeway by the downtown Santa Rosa overpass, according to the CHP. The hood was up and the passenger door was open.

When contacted by the officer, Orozco allegedly said his car died as he was driving home. After observing signs of intoxication, the CHP officer began a DUI evaluation and then arrested Orozco and booked him into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.

Orozco was previously stopped July 1 just after midnight by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who noticed the Mustang had a headlight out while driving on Sebastopol Road near Burbank Avenue, according to CHP Officer Jon Sloat. The CHP arrested Orozco on suspicion of DUI, driving without a license and violating probation.

Orozco was on probation for a prior DUI offense, the CHP said.

Before that, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy on May 9 just after midnight saw a Mustang driver, later identified as Orozco, weaving on Todd Road before throwing a bottle out the window.

He was arrested by the CHP after the deputy observed signs of drunkenness and was estimated to be over twice the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration.

Drivers who receive multiple DUI convictions within a decade are subject to additional penalties under California law. The specific enhancements would be up to the judge who sentences the driver, according to Sloat.

