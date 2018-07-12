Smith: Firefighter salutes recovery with one awesome flag

This is an American flag unlike any you’ve likely seen before. Just imagine how it would look on your wall.

The stars and stripes are made of painted fire hose that was used to combat the infernos of last October. The flag is about 4.5 feet long and nearly three feet high.

It was made by Eric Paine, a firefighter who grew up in Sonoma County and graduated from Sonoma Valley High in 1990. He now lives near Lake Tahoe, and he responded to the North Bay firestorms.

Eric also is a dog lover. He donated the flag to Sonoma County’s Dogwood Animal Rescue Project, where he adopted a pet.

On Monday evening at Tony’s of North Beach, one of the restaurants inside the Graton Resort & Casino, Dogwood volunteers will auction the extraordinary flag. Dollars raised will go to Gus’s Legacy of Love, a fund for the care of the most horribly injured or ill of the rescued dogs.

If you’d like to submit a bid, email jill@dogwoodanimalrescue.org. Monday’s event is sold out, but you can check Dogwood’s Facebook page to see if any tickets free up.

Firefighter and flag-maker Paine will be attending to talk about and present his creation.

−−−−−−

ANGEL THE LONGHORN has lived with surviving members of her family at temporary digs in Penngrove since the Tubbs fire killed Valerie Evans at the clan’s simple ranch along the west edge of Highway 101, a stone’s throw from Coffey Park.

As flames closed in, Valerie and her partner, Glyn, gathered up the animals. Valerie could have escaped but chose to run back into the house to grab her old dog, Scooter.

She died trying.

Today, admirers are calling out for help to bring Glyn and Angel and the rest of the family and menagerie back to the land, beside the highway that bears a billboard with Angel’s photo and a tribute to Valerie.

Leading the effort is “Trapper Dave” Yarger, one of our most heroic and determined post-fire cat rescuers. He said Glyn and Valerie were underinsured, and Glyn needs help purchasing a modular home.

Yarger has created a GoFundMe page to help Glyn. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/7wmphq-bring-angel-home.

−−−−−−

GARAGE SALES were a regular thing at the home near Fountaingrove that Cathy Walker and her family occupied for 42 years.

Cathy has no real need for a garage sale since the Tubbs fire destroyed her house and everything in it. Her daughter and garage-sale pal, Gina Escandon, lost everything, too, when her house in Coffey Park burned.

Cathy said, “You don’t realize how much stuff you had until you don’t have it anymore.”

She misses her garage sales, so she’s gathered up some furniture, clothes and household miscellany. She and some helpers will set up a sale starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday where her house used to be, on Leete Avenue at Parker Hill Road.

−−−−−−

A SERVICE DOG named Rudi has been fairly miserable since about the time of the firestorms.

Marlene Ebinger, the person the German shepherd serves, took him to a veterinarian and found his agony wasn’t related to the fire but to terrible cysts in his jaw. The vet bills have piled up.