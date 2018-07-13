Rohnert Park police Friday asked for the public’s help identifying a pair of women who apparently tried to break into two pickup trucks parked in the driveway of a home in the M Section.
Surveillance images show two women who appear to be trying to open compartments of the work trucks. Sgt. Keith Astley said the video was taken sometime after 3:10 a.m. July 5 at a home on Monique Place.
Police have since identified one of the women, who wore a jean jacket, Astley said. Officers were still trying to identify a second woman, who had a long brunette ponytail and wore a dark hooded sweatshirt with a circular logo with the letters AIT.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department at 707-584-2600 or crimetips@rpcity.org. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 707-584-COPS (2677).
You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.