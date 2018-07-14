A Santa Rosa coin shop employee was unharmed Saturday morning after a group of armed robbers entered the business and fired at least one gunshot before fleeing with stolen merchandise, Santa Rosa Police Lt. John Cregan said.
Police were alerted to the armed robbery after receiving a 911 call from Big Oak Plaza Coins in the 2400 block of West Third Street about 9:15 a.m. Cregan said three robbers entered the shop and demanded merchandise.
“There was a confrontation that ensued during the armed robbery, and one of the suspects fired a gun at an employee,” Cregan said, adding that the employee was not injured by the gunfire.
The shooter, who investigators believe was a man, and two others fled the store and drove off in a vehicle parked nearby, Cregan said. They took coins from the business with them, and investigators were still calculating the exact amount and value Saturday, Cregan said.
Cregan did not know who else was in the store at the time of the robbery, saying investigators were still conducting interviews with witnesses. A website for the store lists its hours as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Saturday’s armed robbery is one of several reported at the Big Oak Plaza Coins to the Santa Rosa Police Department within the past two months, Cregan said. Investigators will determine if there’s a connection between the recent robberies and Saturday’s incident.
The Santa Rosa Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to call the department at 707-528-5222.
You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.