A fire along railroad tracks damaged medical storage units Saturday afternoon in Ukiah.
The fire near the Adventist Health medical facilities on Hospital Drive was deemed suspicious, according to a post on the Ukiah Valley Fire Facebook page.
The fire was reported at 2:34 p.m. next to the railroad tracks between the medical property and Mason Street, according to Cal Fire.
Wind carried the flames east toward the storage units.
“Adventist (H)ealth lost several storage facilities and fire crews were able to stop the fire from getting into the medical facilities,” according to the Facebook post.
Fire crews from Willits, Redwood Valley, Anderson Valley, Potter Valley and Hopland responded to the fire.
Cal Fire sent a helicopter.
Fire officials asked anyone with information about the fire to contact Ukiah police.
No further information was immediately available.
You can reach Staff Writer Robert Digitale at 707-521-5285 or robert.digitale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @rdigit.