Sonoma County has agreed to pay a record-setting $1.9 million to the family of a Santa Rosa man who killed himself in 2014 after sheriff’s deputies pumped tear gas into the attic where he was hiding during an all-night standoff.

The family of Glenn Swindell, a 39-year-old grocery store employee, sued the county and the deputies involved in federal court, alleging the sheriff’s SWAT unit launched an unwarranted, militarized siege on Swindell’s home that lasted nearly 12 hours and forced the man to take his own life.

Sheriff’s officials at the time claimed deputies complied with department policies, but on Monday Sheriff Rob Giordano said they knew right away that procedures were violated by one employee, who no longer works for the department. Giordano said the county is settling the case because “one of our employees didn’t follow proper procedures.”

“One person made some mistakes that impacted our ability to handle this call,” Giordano said.

The sheriff declined to describe the mistakes made at the scene, saying he is barred from discussing them because of California laws preventing public disclosure of police misconduct.

The terms of the settlement were agreed upon May 17 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved the settlement during a closed-session discussion July 10.

The family’s attorney, Arnoldo Casillas, said the settlement “was in everybody’s best interest.”

“My clients are certainly happy to put this behind them and move forward with their lives,” said Casillas, who declined to comment further on the case.

The settlement with the Swindell family appears to be the largest payout by Sonoma County in a civil case against law enforcement. The county paid $1.75 million to the family of 16-year-old Jeremiah Chass, who was shot and killed by deputies in 2007. Earlier this year, the county agreed to pay $1.7 million to six former Sonoma County Jail inmates who said they endured physical assaults and verbal abuse by correctional deputies — a case that has led the Sheriff’s Office to retrain its jail staff on use-of-force procedures and purchase body-worn cameras.

Deputies were called to the Swindell home on Manka Circle in Larkfield on May 16, 2014.

Swindell’s wife, Sarah, called 911 asking for assistance getting to her children, ages 3 and 5, who were locked inside the home with their father. The couple had a disagreement while driving home from a work event and Swindell brought the children inside while his wife stayed in the car, according to court filings.

Swindell let the children out soon after deputies arrived and spoke with him through the front door. But he remained inside and locked the door.

Unable to convince Swindell to exit the house, dozens more deputies arrived, as well as the SWAT unit in an armored vehicle. They remained on the Larkfield street overnight.

Sarah Swindell said she urged deputies to deescalate their tactics because her husband hadn’t committed a crime, was not violent and also because he didn’t trust law enforcement.

But deputies didn’t deescalate their approach, and they received a judge’s approval to break into the house to arrest Swindell and confiscate his guns.