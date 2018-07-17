A 65-year-old maintenance worker at an east Santa Rosa apartment complex has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into female residents’ apartments and stealing clothes.
Cornell Holiday used his work keys to enter the apartment of a woman who lived at the Boas Drive complex when she was not home, Santa Rosa police said Monday. He took some of her clothes, including underwear, police said.
Police found a second female burglary victim at the apartment complex and identified Holiday as a suspect in that incident, too. The Santa Rosa Police Department has “recovered numerous articles of women’s clothing” and thinks Holiday burglarized multiple apartments while working at the complex, according to a statement from police.
Holiday was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on two counts of suspected burglary. The Santa Rosa police investigation is still ongoing, and authorities asked anyone with more information to call 707-543-4040.
