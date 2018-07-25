If You Go

Tickets: $15; $10 children 12 and under. Box Office open Wednesday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m.

For more information call 707-588-3400 or contact spreckelsonline.com

It’s a timeless story of love and adventure involving royalty, a street kid and the test of will and character.

Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” is also the perfect theater show for Spreckels Youth In Arts’ summer camp production.

The four-week program with 44 campers ages 7 to 17 is presenting full-scale productions with costumes, set and sound design, lighting and choreography.

Now in its fourth year, the program introduces campers to all aspects of the show. They auditioned for roles they were interested in and everyone participates. For many, it was their first exposure to theater.

“We don’t water it down. There is nothing getting skimped on because of their youth,” said marketing coordinator Jennifer Griego.

Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

Two full separate casts will perform.

Shows are 1 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 29 at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.