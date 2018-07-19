A 30-year-old Vallejo man died Wednesday after losing control of the car he was driving on Highway 221 in southern Napa County, the CHP said.
The man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was driving south in a 2008 Chevrolet at an unknown speed about 4:20 p.m. when he lost control of the car south of Napa Valley Corporate Way, the CHP said. The Chevy traveled off the west edge of the road and hit a utility pole, the CHP said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Abner Bustamante, 33, also of Vallejo, was in the passenger’s seat and was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The CHP is investigating whether the driver was impaired.
