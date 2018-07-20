A man authorities suspect stole food from an employee refrigerator at a Guerneville garbage facility was arrested after members of the public identified him from surveillance footage, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.
Sean Maddy, 30, of Guerneville, was taken into custody July 7, a day after the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook an image from the surveillance video, Sgt. Spencer Crum said on Tuesday. He said the suspect spent about 20 minutes trying to force open a window of an employee shack at the Guerneville Transfer Station, where he took “menial amounts” of food from a refrigerator.
Maddy, who now faces burglary charges, was on pretrial release as of Tuesday, Crum said.
You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.