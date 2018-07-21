s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Chris Smith: The Santa Rosa fire film is hard to watch, but healing

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 21, 2018, 3:15PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

As I watched “Urban Inferno: The Night Santa Rosa Burned” someone behind me at the Roxy wept.

The 40-minute documentary, directed by physician Steve Seager, is not easy to watch.

But it compassionately captures the dawning of the disaster that visited us the night of last Oct. 8 and the initial bursting forth of valor and succor.

“Urban Inferno” has us accompany the likes of Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner, Sheriff Rob Giordano and KSRO news anchor Pat Kerrigan as a gusty, foreboding night explodes into sheer horror and then yields to a morning that has survivors feeling gutted by the destruction, but also astounded that many more didn’t perish.

The film is produced by Seager and his wife, fellow doc Mette Seager, together with Kerrigan and KSRO’s Michael O’Shea. It is showing now, for $5, at Santa Rosa’s 3rd Street Cinemas, with all proceeds going to fire relief by the Sonoma County Resilience Fund.

...

HOW EMILY ACTS: A dozen years ago, Sebastopol high-schooler Emily Jeanne Brown took a deep breath and joined the older, more experienced actors auditioning for a Santa Rosa Junior College production of “West Side Story.”

“I was hoping just to get in,” Emily said at the time. “A chorus part would be nice.”

She won the role of Maria. And brought the house down.

Today Emily holds a masters of fine arts in acting from the American Conservatory Theater and she’s temporarily left her home in New York City for a role back in the Bay Area.

The daughter of Sebastopol’s Rick and Tracy Brown is delighting audiences and reviewers as a go-for-the-jugular venture capitalist in the Aurora Theatre of Berkeley’s production of Sarah Burgess’ dark comedy, “Dry Powder.”

Writes reviewer Emily Mendel in Berkeleyside, “All the performers are first-rate, although Emily Jeanne Brown as Jenny has the juiciest role and makes the most of it.”

The play’s run was extended to at least July 29.

...

THE PURPLE PICKUP that’s headed this way on a cross-country tour is a technology wonder. And it’s moving, as in profoundly inspiring.

The Ford F-150 was designed to be driven by a wounded veteran whose legs were lost or paralyzed.

The Purple Heart Truck has a driver’s seat that lowers outside the cab, allowing the driver to scoot onto the seat from a wheelchair. A robotic arm in the truck’s bed then lifts and stows the wheelchair.

The truck is scheduled to be at Hansel Ford in Santa Rosa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. We’re invited to go and write a message to wounded warriors right on the truck.

Hansel will host a barbecue and classic car display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The truck is stopping daily on a journey that began June 18 in Virginia and is set to conclude July 30 in Washington State.

The intention of the sponsoring Military Order of the Purple Heart and Wounded Warriors Family Support is to improve awareness of what veterans badly wounded in combat endure, and how grateful Americans can help them.

In Spokane, the truck will be given to a recipient of the Purple Heart award who is paralyzed or an amputee and right now has great trouble getting around.

Most Popular Stories
Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself
SRJC teacher suspected of holding 2 women against their will
3 die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Woman rescued from Salmon Creek after saving her struggling son
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Most Popular Stories
Lake County man killed ex-wife and daughter before turning gun on himself
SRJC teacher suspected of holding 2 women against their will
Woman rescued from Salmon Creek after saving her struggling son
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
3 die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
SRJC names new police chief
California DMV worker slept on the job for 3 years, audit says
Motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa crash ID'd
Show Comment