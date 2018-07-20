A Santa Rosa arborist was killed near Healdsburg after a tree he was cutting down with a chainsaw unexpectedly snapped and fell on him, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The arborist was identified as Luis Garcia, 48, of Santa Rosa. He was the sole owner of Ponce Tree Removal Service, a private tree-cutting company, according to a spokesman for Cal-OSHA.
Two employees ran to help Garcia after he was struck by the tree Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of West Dry Creek Road. They administered CPR but could not revive him, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.
Deputies were called to the accident just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Cal-OSHA is investigating the cause.
You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.