Two Guerneville men have received suspended jail sentences and have been ordered to complete community service after their convictions for stealing the gay pride flag this spring from the town’s plaza.
Michael Thomas Campos, 35, pleaded no contest Friday to stealing the flag, according to a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Judge Chris Honigsburg placed Campos on three years probation and ordered him to complete 80 hours of community service cleaning the Russian River.
Vincent O’Sullivan, 55, earlier was found guilty by a jury of his role in the flag’s theft. Commissioner Mark Urioste earlier this month placed O’Sullivan on three years probation and ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service cleaning the river.
O’Sullivan is due back in court July 25 in regard to a charge of a felony criminal threat “with a hate crime allegation,” the press release said.
A surveillance camera captured images of the two men at the plaza flagpole in the early hours of May 9. Campos later placed a napkin or rag over the camera while O’Sullivan “removed the pride flag from the pole,” the press release stated.
