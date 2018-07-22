A 20-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of drunken driving after reportedly racing his car along West College Avenue and crashing into parked vehicles and other roadside fixtures.
Witnesses reported Henry Roy was driving eastbound on West College at speeds of 60 to 80 mph before his Nissan left the roadway near Clover Drive, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department press release. The Nissan then traveled another 200 yards as it crashed into several vehicles, some mailboxes and a power pole.
Police responded about 7:45 p.m. to the crash and found “a large crowd of citizens detaining the driver and passenger of the Nissan,” the press release stated. Both Roy and his passenger were treated for minor injuries.
After Roy was taken to a nearby hospital, officers began to investigate whether the young man had been driving under the influence of alcohol. They later arrested him on two charges: felony DUI and felony DUI when blood alcohol content exceeds .08 percent.
Police closed both directions of West College for about two hours as officers investigated the crash. The closure “did not impact traffic due to the time of day,” the press release stated.
