A 57-acre fire burning southwest of Kelseyville in Lake County was 80 percent contained Sunday evening, with fire crews continuing to build and strengthen lines around the perimeter, Cal Fire said.

The Carder fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the Adobe Creek Road area of Kelseyville, a town in southern Lake County, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

But its advancement was stunted Saturday evening, allowing firefighters to make gains overnight and even during the day Sunday, when temperatures were in the mid-90s.

No structures have been reported damaged or destroyed, Powers said. None were threatened late Sunday, though flames at one point threatened eight homes, he said.

Authorities also had lifted evacuations imposed for Kelsey Creek Drive to Carder Way and Adobe Creek Road to Peterson Lane. Only residents with identification were being allowed in those areas on Sunday evening, Powers said.

No injuries were reported, Powers said. The cause of the fire remained unknown.

Meanwhile, the Heart fire burning west of Redwood Valley in Mendocino County had grown to 65 acres Sunday but was 90 percent contained by 7 p.m., Cal Fire said.

The fire first was reported at 3:16 p.m. Saturday off Highway 101, just north of Reeves Canyon, Cal Fire spokesman Dustin Nishimura said.

There were no evacuations or road closures in place Sunday morning, Cal Fire personnel said. No structures were destroyed or damaged in the blaze, burning in steep, grassy, woodland areas east of Highway 101,

The cause of the Heart fire was still under investigation, Nishimura said.

