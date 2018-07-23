Beware of dangerous surf conditions this week at beaches stretching from Sonoma to Monterey counties.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal hazard warning from Monday to Wednesday morning for south-facing beaches. The agency warned of increased rip currents, sneaker waves and swells as high as 3 feet beginning Monday morning,
Waves as high as 4 feet are anticipated late Monday morning into late Wednesday morning, the agency said. Breaking waves between 7 and 9 feet will be possible at some locations, according to the warning.
Longshore currents, or strong currents parallel to the coast, are expected at some west-facing beaches. Swimmers caught in a longshore current should head toward shore for safety, the agency said.
Those caught in a rip current should swim parallel to the coast to escape the current before trying to swim for shore, while those walking along the beach should avoid turning their back to the sea.
Fishermen should avoid rocks or jetties.
