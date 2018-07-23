Authorities are asking Foothill Regional Park visitors to be cautious after a mountain lion was seen Sunday morning.
The animal was spotted around 11:30 a.m., walking on the western boundary of the Windsor area park, just behind Davida Court, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The residential street is near the West Side Trail that winds through the 211-acre wilderness park.
Sheriff’s officials believe it might be the same big cat spotted earlier this month.
On July 8, several people reported seeing a mountain lion on at least two occasions just south of the lower pond on Three Lakes Trail in the same park, Windsor police said. The area is just behind homes on Cayetano and Buena Tierra courts, authorities said.
Experts said sightings of such animals are common in Sonoma County, and urged the public to be vigilant and avoid the temptation to approach wildlife.
See A Mountain Lion?
Do not approach mountain lions. If you see one, do not run, crouch or turn your back. If necessary, make noise, try to look bigger by waving your arms or opening your jacket. Prevention is key, but if attacked, fight back.
Call 911 if there is an active threat.
Wildlife sightings can be reported to the Department of Fish and Wildlife by phone at 707-528-2002 or online at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.
(California Department of Fish and Wildlife and National Park Service)