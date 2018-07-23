More than 2,800 athletes and their supporters are set to descend on Santa Rosa Saturday for the second annual Ironman Santa Rosa 70.3 triathlon. Walk around downtown and you'll see preparations have already begun, meaning street closures and (closer to the event) lots of "No Parking" signs.
Here's what you need to know to get around, according to the City of Santa Rosa:
The Ironman Village will be under construction in and around Old Courthouse Square beginning Monday, July 23. Street closures during this time will be:
Monday, July 23
Courthouse Square West Road - Closed Monday, July 23 at 8 a.m. to Monday, July 30 at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 25
Courthouse Square East Road - Closed Wednesday, July 25 at 8 a.m. to Monday, July 30 at 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 26
Third Street: Closed from B Street to D Street in both directions from Thursday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. to Sunday, July 29 at 8 a.m. (Access to and from Garage 5 will remain available until Friday at 5:30 p.m.)
Friday, July 27
Fourth Street: Closed from B Street to D Street in both directions from Friday, July 27 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, July 29 at 8 a.m.
Race Day: Saturday, July 28
West 9th Street: Closed eastbound from Donahue Street to A Street. Will reopen around 2 p.m.
7th Street: Closed from A Street to B Street. Will reopen around 2 p.m.
B Street: Closed from 5th Street to 3rd Street. Will reopen as soon as possible.
D Street: Closed in both directions from Sonoma Avenue to 4th Street. No information on reopening.
1st St: Closed in both directions from Santa Rosa Avenue to D Street. No information on reopening.
Santa Rosa Avenue: Closed in both directions from Sonoma Aveue to 3rd Street. No information on reopening.
The City of Santa Rosa recommends that all residents download the free WAZE GPS navigation app on iPhone or Android for alternate routes through impacted areas.
For more information on the Ironman race, visit ironman.com. For more information on road closures, visit srcity.org.