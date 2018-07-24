Longtime community leader Lisa Carreño has been named CEO and president of United Way of the Wine Country, the first woman and Latino to head the organization in its 50-year history.

Carreño, 55, of Forestville, brings more than two decades of nonprofit and community leadership experience to the Santa Rosa nonprofit, which seeks to improve the education, financial stability and health of residents in a five-county region of Northern California stretching north to the Oregon border.

For the last six years, she has served as regional director for 10,000 Degrees, a North Bay nonprofit that helps students from low-income backgrounds. Carreño said she wasn’t looking for a job when the United Way position opened, but the job description sounded like a great fit.

“It would be a very impactful way of serving the most vulnerable people in our community,” she said.

Carreño said she hopes to change “the fortunes of children and families by providing access to the tools that help children learn, the means for families to thrive, and the well-being to sustain their lives.”

Carreño, who starts her new role on Aug. 20, will supervise a staff of 12 to 14 employees at the nonprofit, a branch of United Way Worldwide, said Jennifer O’Donnell, United Way of the Wine Country interim president.

“We’re really excited to have her come on board,” O’Donnell said. “She’ll continue to be the leader she has been, but with United Way.”

Karin Demarest, vice president for programs at Community Foundation Sonoma County, another major nonprofit that operates in the region, said Carreño is “the absolute perfect fit” for United Way.

“She is among a rare few whose passion for the community is evident in every single thing she does,” said Demarest, who has worked alongside Carreño on various committees in the last few years.

Carreño served 12 years as executive director at YWCA Sonoma County, a nonprofit that provides shelter to domestic violence victims. She returned to practicing law after leaving YWCA in 2005, eventually joining Spaulding McCullough & Tansil. She jumped back to the nonprofit sector in 2012, joining 10,000 Degrees, when she felt a calling to return to social advocacy work.

“I missed the community work I had been doing,” Carreño said.

Her social advocacy and community work is expansive. She chairs the board for Forget Me Not Farm Children’s Services. She was the only Latina to chair the Sonoma County Fair board of directors in its 82-year history. She has served on the board of Los Cien Sonoma County and Rebuild North Bay Foundation. And she has served on the Sonoma County LGBTQI Giving Circle Steering Committee, the Community Health Initiative for the Petaluma Area, the Sonoma County Secure Families Steering Committee, the Community Benefit Committee for St. Joseph Health Sonoma, Rep. Mike Thompson’s immigration advisory group, and more.

In 2014, she became the first member of the community appointed to The Press Democrat editorial board, serving seven months in a position designed to give readers a voice in the newspaper’s editorials.

Carreño was drawn to social justice work at a young age. She grew up in Tampa, Florida, descended from Cuban and Sicilian immigrants.

“I saw from the stories of my grandmother and grandfather that not everybody has a peaceful, just and equitable life. And there are people who helped them find that in their lives, and they’re called lawyers,” she said.