A Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy is being treated for exposure to a harmful pesticide while searching an illegal marijuana farm in Branscomb.
The deputy came into contact with the chemical July 13 while searching a property on the 13500 block of Kenny Creek Road, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s Marijuana Eradication Team and state Department of Fish and Wildlife executed a search warrant at the property, where authorities suspected water was being illegally diverted to grow marijuana plants.
The chemical has been identified as Metamidofos, a pesticide banned for use in the United States that is highly toxic and in some cases fatal. The pesticide can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled and can cause nausea, vomiting, sweating and respiratory issues.
The deputy, who was not identified, was treated at a local hospital after he began experiencing stomach problems that progressively worsened. He is currently under the care of a physician due to continuing symptoms that are common for those exposed to the substance.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office cautioned members of the public and other law enforcement officers to use extreme caution when coming into contact with marijuana cultivation, noting these types of chemicals are “now frequently found” in such operations.