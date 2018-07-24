Santa Rosa police arrested a Windsor man suspected of burglarizing a Fourth Street hair salon.
Police posted on Facebook surveillance video of the July 17 burglary, leading to Joseph Pipkin’s arrest Monday. People recognized the 51-year-old man and contacted police, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Marcus Sprague, who supervises property crime investigations.
Police suspect Pipkin pried open a door to Flaunt Hair Salon and stole $160 in cash. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
