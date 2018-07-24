Santa Rosa Junior College police are seeking help identifying a vandal who damaged three doors on campus.
The vandalism occurred about 3 a.m. Monday at the parking garage and nearby Forsythe Hall, according to Santa Rosa Junior College police.
The damage was found when an officer heard a suspicious noise and found three damaged doors, including two shattered glass doors. College officers and Santa Rosa police searched the area but found no one.
Security camera footage caught images of a man police suspect was their vandal. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact officers at 707‑527‑1000 or online at: https://police.santarosa.edu/form/submit-anonymous-tip.
You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.