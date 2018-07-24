Two Solano County men landed in jail Monday after a burglary spree across multiple cities, Petaluma police said.
Rommel Natan, 36, of Vallejo, and John Meurer, 40, of Fairfield, were arrested after attempting to steal a few thousand dollars in merchandise from the Petaluma Target store just before 7 p.m., Lt. Tim Lyons said Tuesday. They hid small appliances, clothing and other items inside large tote bags, also on sale at the store, and then tried to pay for the bags but not the concealed merchandise, he said.
Store security questioned the men and called police.
Police searched their men’s car, where they said they discovered underneath the driver’s seat several credit cards and driver’s licenses belonging to people in cities such as Santa Rosa, Sacramento, Fremont and Redwood City. They also found a small amount of methamphetamine, along with gift cards and gift card receipts dated Monday from stores in Fairfield, Vallejo and Napa, police said.
Petaluma officers suspect the two stole items from the stores then returned them in exchange for gift cards, Lyons said.
The men were arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and conspiracy, as well as a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Natan remained in the Sonoma County Jail Tuesday on $20,000 bail. Meurer posted a $20,000 bond for his bail early Tuesday and was released, according to jail records.
You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.