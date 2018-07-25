Teen charged in Ukiah murder, attempted murder

A 17-year-old Ukiah youth was arraigned in juvenile court Tuesday in connection with the shooting death last week of one young man and the wounding of another.

Thursday night’s shooting along a residential street could involve gang connections, but any motive fueling the gun violence remained under investigation, said Ukiah Interim Police Chief Justin Wyatt.

It was the second shooting of the week in the Ukiah area. Mendocino County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting two nights earlier of an 18-year-old outside homes on Sol Lane, north of Ukiah. The teenager remained hospitalized Tuesday with life-threatening wounds. There is no suspect in that case, a sheriff’s official said Tuesday.

There was no obvious connection between the two shootings, officials said, but the possibility remained under review.

Other suspected foul play in Ukiah last week including the death of a man in his 40s who succumbed Saturday night to laceration wounds. That case remains under investigation, as does a suspected arson fire that destroyed a home last Wednesday night.

Thursday night’s shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the aging Empire Gardens residential subdivision of apartments, duplexes and houses. Callers dialed 911 to report gunfire and two people hurt.

Officers found the victims in the street and sidewalk area near Empire and North Bush streets, Ukiah detective Sgt. Cedric Crook said. Efforts were made at the scene to save the 22-year-old man who died. The 24-year-old survivor was flown by helicopter to an out-of-county hospital. He remained Tuesday in intensive care.

Detectives suspect the shooter and two victims had a fight in the street. The shooter fired a handgun about five times, then left in a sedan, Crook said.

The arrest was made within an hour, with help from a citizen, the CHP and sheriff’s deputies, according to Wyatt. One person who reported the gunfire also told of a fleeing car, then followed the car, giving dispatchers a description of the vehicle before losing track of it.

CHP officers spotted the sedan in the middle of town and a pursuit began. The driver headed into Ukiah’s southern end where he crashed and ran. The teen apparently dashed into a restaurant and dropped some clothing or grabbed customer clothing in an attempt to change his appearance, Wyatt said. He then ran into two nearby hotels and was arrested at the second one after officers from area agencies searched the area, according to the police chief.

A handgun was found, which detectives believe was used in the shooting.

The teen, who wasn’t identified because of his age, was in court Tuesday and charged with murder and attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Crook said the name of the 22-year-old wasn’t being released as attempts still were underway to contact family. He also declined to identify the 24-year-old survivor, citing the violent nature of the crime.

Crook said gang issues crop up periodically in the area but that there hadn’t been an obvious increase in rival issues. Detectives were looking into backgrounds of the three men involved, including whether there were gang affiliations.

“We’re still putting the pieces together,” Crook said.

There was no known witness to the shootings and the sergeant asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 707‑463-6262.