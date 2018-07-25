Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert Howard, 80, dies in Santa Rosa

Elbert “Big Man” Howard, a founding member of the Black Panther Party in Oakland and for the past decade a Sonoma County human rights activist and jazz/blues radio host, died Monday in Santa Rosa.

Howard was a military veteran who helped teach fellow Black Panthers to handle guns, but in the company of armed revolutionaries was most strongly drawn to community organizing and outreach to disenfranchised and impoverished people. He was 80 and died after a lengthy illness.

In 1966, he was one of six original Black Panthers co-founders, among them Bobby Seale and Huey Newton. He was international spokesman for the group and editor of their newspaper, which at its peak distributed more than 200,000 copies per week.

In and around Oakland in the latter half of the 1960s and first half of the 70s, Howard took part in shadowing law-enforcement officers to discourage them from abusing blacks and others. And he traveled the world as an emissary for the Black Panthers, seeking support and alliances.

His work with impoverished East Bay residents included the founding of a free medical clinic for sickle cell anemia and a work-study program for jail inmates. He was a driving force, too, for a program that provided free breakfast to thousands of Oakland school kids.

“He was a beloved member,” friend and Black Panther Party archivist Billy X Jennings said of Howard. He added that people might have harbored resentment against the party’s Bobby Seale or Eldridge Cleaver, “but nobody got a grudge against Big Man.”

Howard left the Black Panthers in 1974 as it unraveled from internal conflict, deadly shootouts and disruption tactics by the FBI, whose director at the time, J. Edgar Hoover, called the Black Panthers “the single greatest threat to the internal security of the United States.”

Howard four decades ago packed away his radical past, returned to his home state of Tennessee and went to work in retail, becoming a Kmart manager.

He was a divorced father and grandfather when, in 2005, he heard from Carole Hyams, a nurse in Forestville he’d been close to for a time in 1969. The two of them married a decade ago and Howard moved into his wife’s home.

“He loved his time here in Sonoma County,” Hyams said. “He thrived.”

The couple moved from Forestville to Santa Rosa five years ago.

Throughout the last 10 years of his life, Howard wrote and lectured about his life and activism, and about the need for sustained vigilance against racism and other abuses.

“He just really liked young people and being able to talk about the work he’d done. And he never really stopped,” said friend and fellow activist Mary Moore of Camp Meeker.

Howard was outspoken about a Sonoma County deputy sheriff’s 2013 killing of Santa Rosa teenager Andy Lopez and was active with his wife in the now defunct Police Accountability Clinic and Helpline, or PACH.

“We need community control of police and community involvement,” Howard said at a 2015 luncheon in Santa Rosa at which the regional American Civil Liberties Union presented him and Hyams that year’s Jack Green Civil Liberties Award.

“Unless the community gets involved, they are going to be affected by what goes on with the behavior of the police,” he told the banquet’s guests.