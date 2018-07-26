From folk dancing to hip-hop, Sonoma County residents love dancing.

Whether it is for health or social benefit, dancing is a great year-round activity available to everyone from the young to young at heart.

This Saturday, July 28 marks the ninth annual National Dance Day, established in 2010 by “So You Think You Can Dance” host Nigel Lythgoe, the annual celebration encourages Americans of all ages to incorporate dance into their lives.

National Dance Day participants are invited to learn a routine created by Lythgoe’s Dizzy Feet Foundation online or at National Dance Day events held around the country.

It’s possible to host your own National Dance day party next year or visit dizzyfeetfoundation.org/national-dance-day to find events near you.

Click through the gallery above to see vintage photos of Sonoma County residents celebrating their love of dance.

