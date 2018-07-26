(1 of ) Burkhart's ballroom dance class in Sonoma in 1963. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Square dancing at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa in the 1950s or 1960s. (Photo by Joe Price Jr./ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) The Dinky Dancers, a square dance group of 6- to 8-year-olds in Sebastopol, in 1955. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(4 of ) A portrait of the first social dance held at the Carr Hotel in Monte Rio in 1911. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Polka dancers perform during the Rose Parade in Santa Rosa in the 1950s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) An all-girl group of country dancers stands with partners in the schoolyard of Petaluma High School in the 1930s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Teen dance at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Ronald Trank and Deborah Schweitert dance for the Santa Rosa Ballet in 1968. (Photo by Don Meacham, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Eeyore, Tigger and an unidentified woman in shorts dance at Sears on the store's opening day in Santa Rosa in1980. (Photo by Don Meacham, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Fort Ross Russian dancers at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Young girls dance in Spanish costumes at the Old Adobe Fiesta in Petaluma between 1963-1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Burkhart's ballroom dance class in Cloverdale in 1963. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) The Petaluma International Folk Dancers practice a routine for the Old Adobe Days Fiesta in Petaluma in 1963. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Flamenco dancers perform at the Sonoma County Fair in the 1970s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Dancing in the dark in Trione-Annadel State Park in 1971. (Photo by Don Meacham, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) The Petaluma International Folk Dancers practice a routine for the Old Adobe Days Fiesta in Petaluma in 1963. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) Pomo dancers at the Old Adobe Fiesta in Petaluma circa 1964. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Burkhart's ballroom dance class in Cotati in 1963. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Children in Mexican costumes dance at Sonoma’s Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival in 1950. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) Can-can dancers at the Sears opening day celebration in Santa Rosa in 1980. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) Students dance at St. Vincent De Paul High School in Petaluma in 1960. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) Square dance champions The Petaluma Whirlers receive an award in July 1970. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) Dancers cut a rug in the middle of Kentucky Street in Petaluma in 1962. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library