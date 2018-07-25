Five Sonoma County fire engines headed for Shasta County Tuesday evening to help on a 4,500-acre fire.
Known as the Carr fire, this one is burning in very rural terrain west of Highway 5 and Redding. The fire broke out Monday, near Whiskeytown on Highway 299 and forced the evacuation of residents in a handful of small communities and residential areas, including French Gulch.
As of Wednesday morning the Carr fire was 24 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. It is one of several burning in Northern California.
A request for a Sonoma County strike team was made at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Participating agencies are Sonoma Valley, Gold Ridge, Healdsburg, Rancho Adobe and Lakeville volunteers. Leading the team is Gold Ridge fire Battalion Chief Shepley Schroth‑Cary.
