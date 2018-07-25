Bomber kills dozens as Pakistan votes for new parliament

ISLAMABAD — After an election campaign overshadowed by violence and allegations of fraud, Pakistanis voted Wednesday for a new government that will face challenges of a crumbling economy and ongoing bloodshed by militants whose latest attack saw a suicide bomber kill 31 people outside a polling station.

The parliamentary balloting marked only the second time in Pakistan's 71-year history that one civilian government has handed power to another in the country of 200 million people. There also have been widespread concerns during the election campaign about manipulation by the military, which has directly or indirectly ruled the country for most of its existence.

The leading contenders are Imran Khan, a former cricket star, and Shahbaz Sharif, the younger brother of disgraced Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been jailed on corruption charges.

Early unofficial results give Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party a commanding lead over his main rival Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League, and Khan's party headquarters in Islamabad was crowded with dancing followers who sensed a victory.

Charging widespread fraud, Shahbaz Sharif rejected election results when barely 50 percent of the ballots had been counted generating fears that disgruntled losers could delay the formation of the next government.

"We will sweep the elections," said Abdul Basit, a supporter of Khan's, who watched the results on a large TV screen.

Hours after the polls opened, a suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated his explosives in a crowd waiting to vote in the southwestern city of Quetta. In addition to the 31 dead, the attack wounded 35 people, said Dr. Jaffar Kakar, a hospital official. No one immediately claimed responsibility, but local officials were quick to blame the Islamic State group.

The attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, underscored the difficulties the majority Muslim nation faces on its wobbly journey toward sustained democracy.

Baluchistan also saw the worst violence during campaigning earlier this month, when a suicide bomber struck at a political rally, killing 149 people, including the candidate Siraj Raisani. Another 400 were wounded. IS claimed responsibility for that attack. Baluchistan has seen relentless attacks, both by the province's secessionists and Sunni militants who have killed hundreds of Shiites there.

The military deployed 350,000 troops at polling stations across the country.

Moeed Yusuf, associate vice president of the Asia Center at the Washington-based U.S. Institute of Peace, said politically motivated mob violence is rare in Pakistan, while Wednesday's attack in Baluchistan appeared to be the work of a terrorist group.

"Terrorist violence is a different issue altogether and is unlikely to affect political stability," Yusuf said. "Unfortunately, Pakistanis have gone through so much violence that they are desensitized to it."

Yusuf said the top challenge for the next government will be the economic crisis.

"The new government is going to be in an unenviable position, and especially Imran Khan, as he is not the preferred prime minister for Pakistan's two traditional chief patrons, China and the U.S."

Khan has been an outspoken critic of the U.S.-led war in neighboring Afghanistan as well as China's massive investment in Pakistan, which has racked up millions of dollars in debt to Beijing.

Khan's supporters showered his vehicle with rose petals as he arrived to vote near his home in the capital of Islamabad. Afterward, he appealed to Pakistanis to vote in huge numbers "to save future generations."

As polls closed, Election Commission spokesman Nadeem Qasim told The Associated Press that the commission had told Khan that his vote could be disqualified because he cast his ballot in front of TV cameras, violating constitutional provisions on "the secrecy of the ballot paper." Video images showed a smiling Khan with his ballot in front of him as he marked it.