The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash last week in south Santa Rosa.
David Jimenez, 20, of Santa Rosa, died July 17 after hitting a van on Wiljan Court, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.
Santa Rosa police reported the rider had been speeding south on the road that runs behind Corby Avenue’s auto row about 6 p.m. when he crossed over double yellow lines to pass a car. He then hit the van, which was making a left turn.
Jimenez was taken to a hospital where he died. The van driver wasn’t hurt, police said.
