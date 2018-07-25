A family’s visit to the Sonoma Coast Tuesday turned traumatic when a mother nearly drowned in Salmon Creek attempting to help her son and daughter struggling in the water, official said.

The unconscious woman was pulled out by a man on the beach who ran to the family’s aid.

Brettt Roncelli, 60, of Sebastopol, said he saw the girl try to help her brother, who was panicking. The mom then jumped in when both kids got into trouble. She pushed them toward the shore before she went under.

Roncelli said the kids still were in the water when he jumped in.

“I swam out there. She was unconscious and underwater,” he said Wednesday. “The two kids were about to do the same. I grabbed her and they all grabbed onto the mother.”

At the edge of the lagoon he attempted to resuscitate the woman.

State park rangers, lifeguards and Bodega Bay firefighters ultimately revived the woman, who was unconscious when they arrived, state parks Officer Greg Probst said.

The 47‑year‑old woman was flown to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, while her daughter, 8, and son, 5, were taken there by ambulance to together with their mom. The family was released from the hospital late Tuesday night, Probst said.

They family was visiting from Germany. The children were swimming in the stagnant creek, closed off from the ocean, when the near-drowning happened about 2 p.m., Bodega Bay fire Capt. Justin Fox said.

First responders credited Roncelli for saving the woman.

Roncelli, a former nurse, said he’d feared she wouldn’t survive. “I was overjoyed when she started breathing.”

The incident’s happy ending still served as a reminder to coast visitors that although the creek looks safer than the ocean people still need to be careful, Probst said.

“They were in shallow water and the creek does drop off,” he said. “It appears to be calm and safe, but there still is that potential for a deadly incident because the bottom of it isn’t always even.”

