(1 of ) Victor Lomelli of Los Angeles blogs over the vandalized star of Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday morning, July 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. Authorities say the vandalism was reported around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and someone was subsequently taken into custody. The star placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007 recognizes Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice." (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
