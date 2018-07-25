A Santa Rosa Junior College chemistry instructor was booked into the Sonoma County Jail Tuesday, suspected of holding two women against their will on campus and disturbing the peace, according to police.

John Peter Melbardis, 44, was arrested on campus after SRJC police officers responded about noon to a loud argument in Bech Hall.

The instructor, who also has been suspended from campus property for two weeks, had yelled, cursed and threatened violence against a student and school employee, both women, according to police.

Melbardis tendered his resignation with the college Tuesday shortly after the incident, according to Erin Bricker, director of district and community relations. He had been employed with the college since January 2012.

Witnesses told police Melbardis took a “threatening fighting stance against one of the females, held up his arms, clenched his fists and cocked one hand back, as though to throw a punch,” police said in a statement. He also yelled and backed the other woman into a wall, preventing her from leaving, police said.

Melbardis was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor false imprisonment and disturbing the peace. He was released from jail after posting a bond for his $1,000 bail.

Police officials asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact officers at 707‑527‑1000.

