Longtime Santa Rosa Junior College police Lt. Robert Brownlee has been named the agency’s new police chief.

The college made the announcement Wednesday, saying he’ll immediately assume the role that Lorenzo Dueñas vacated after he retired last month. Brownlee has worked for the college police department for 13 years, and previously served in the Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol.

“Robert is an outstanding public safety officer and I am proud to be able to participate in his installation as chief,” Santa Rosa Junior College President Frank Chong said in a statement.

Dueñas was hired by the college in 2015 after retiring as Sonoma County assistant sheriff. He announced his retirement March 1, said Brownlee, who stepped in as interim chief.

“He’s definitely done his duty, and done well for the college,” Brownlee said of his predecessor.

Brownlee will oversee a department of 25 full-time employees, including police officers, dispatchers and community service officers, as well as up to 30 student cadets.

He’s the fourth police chief appointed at Santa Rosa Junior College since 2010. Erin Bricker, the college’s director of district and community relations, said previous chiefs either retired or left for other jobs.

“He’s a valued employee and has been with us for a long time,” Bricker said of Brownlee.

As chief, Brownlee said he wants to lead a professional organization that is known for engaging with the community.

“I plan on living out my years here as chief of police into retirement, which will probably be seven or eight years,” Brownlee said. “It’s hard to predict how the future goes. I’m pretty loyal to the district for many reasons.”

Among those reasons is Brownlee’s 22-year-old son, who began his studies at the college and was recently accepted into UC Berkeley. Brownlee said he’s also formed many good relationships during his time at the department.

He’ll be sworn in as the new chief at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the police station on Armory Drive.

You can reach Staff Writer Meghan Herbst at 707-521-5250 or meghan.herbst@pressdemocrat.com.