Santa Rosa police and other emergency agencies will conduct an active shooter drill at Piner High School on Thursday, cordoning off the campus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The joint exercise is intended to help local law enforcement, fire agencies and schools prepare for their roles during an active shooter situation. Agencies will be trained to use the latest equipment and tactics to thwart such an attack.
Pedestrians and motorists in the area may hear screams, simulated explosions and simulated gun fire during the drill.
“We want the public to know that this is an exercise and not to be alarmed,” police Sgt. Robert Reynolds said in a statement.
The high school will be off limits to the public during the exercise, and the perimeter of the campus will be cordoned off by yellow tape.
Participating agencies include the Santa Rosa Police Department, Santa Rosa Fire Department, American Medical Response, Santa Rosa Junior College District Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Santa Rosa City Schools.
“The drill is a culmination of months of planning, and will prepare us for an incident that will hopefully never occur,” Reynolds said.
Read all of the PD's fire coverage here